Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Jack Teixeira: Air Force suspends two commanders from accused classified docs leaker's unit

Jack Teixeira, 21, was charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Suspect Jack Teixeira in custody after leak of intelligence documents Video

Suspect Jack Teixeira in custody after leak of intelligence documents

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on the arrest of Jack Teixeira on 'Special Report.'

Two officers who were in command of Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who is accused of leaking intelligence documents over a social platform, have been temporarily suspended, the U.S. Air Force said.

According to Air Force Spokesperson Ann Stefanek, the Air Force suspended two commanders of his unit and temporarily removed their access to classified systems and information. 

"The commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, has suspended the commander of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron pending further investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of classified information," Stefanek said in a statement to Fox News.

The Air Force also suspended the detachment commander overseeing administrative support for airmen at the unit. 

PENTAGON LEAK SUSPECT JACK TEIXEIRA CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT, TELLS DAD 'I LOVE YOU'

Selfie Jack Teixeira alleged leaker

Selfie of Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old National Guard Airman accused of leaking classified information. (Facebook)

"This means that both the squadron's state Air National Guard operational commander and current federal orders administrative commander have been suspended pending completion of the Department of the Air Force Inspector General Investigation. Also, the Department of Air Force has temporarily removed these individuals' access to classified systems and information," the Air Force spokesperson said.

Stefanek added: "Commanders are taking appropriate action as information becomes available.  All suspensions are temporary pending further investigation."

The affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant against Jack Teixeira is photographed

The affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant against Jack Teixeira is photographed Friday, April 14, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

The suspensions come amid an investigation into one of the largest classified intelligence leaks in U.S. history as Teixeira, 21, allegedly took information from classified documents and shared them over Discord, a social app primarily used by the gaming community, to potentially hundreds of people. 

WHO IS JACK TEIXEIRA, THE AIR NATIONAL GUARDSMEN ALLEGEDLY BEHIND LEAKED CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS? 

The app allows users to set up individual servers or join other existing servers that can range in size from just a few privately invited members to larger servers with hundreds of thousands of members.

Teixeira, who worked as a cybersecurity journeyman for the Air National Guard, is accused of initially sharing typed-out classified information over messages in a small, private server — called Thug Shaker Central, which had about 50 members — before he provided photos of classified documents.

Teixeira and soldiers

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass. (WCVB-TV via AP)

He held a top-secret information security clearance, granted to him by the federal government. 

Members of the private group have since come forward to media outlets to say they viewed the intelligence documents. 

FBI ARRESTS MASSACHUSETTS AIR NATIONAL GUARDSMAN JACK TEIXEIRA IN PROBE OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT LEAKS 

Jack Teixeira and documents

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass.  (WCVB-TV via AP)

Teixeira was later accused of sharing the information, which included details about troop movement in Russia’s war with Ukraine, with a larger, public server with hundreds of members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

He was arrested at his home in North Dighton, Mass., on April 13 following an FBI investigation into the "alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information."

Teixeira has been charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.