Donald Trump
Published

Ivana Trump’s family, friends react to her death

Donald and Ivana Trump married in 1977

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Eric Trump and wife Lara leave the house of his late mother Ivana Trump

Eric Trump and wife Lara leave the house of his late mother Ivana Trump

Eric Trump and his wife Lara depart the house of his late mother Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, died Thursday at the age of 73. 

Friends and acquaintances of the Trump family took to social media to pay their condolences. 

PHOTO GALLERY:

  • Ivana Trump press conference
    Image 1 of 10

    Ivana Trump at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2018, in New York.  ((Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File))

  • Socialites Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump attend the Ivana Living Legend Wine Collection launch
    Image 2 of 10

    (L-R) Socialites Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump attend the Ivana Living Legend Wine Collection launch at Ten East 64th Street on October 18, 2011, in New York City. (Getty Images)

  • Ivana Trump hand kissing
    Image 3 of 10

    Ivana Trump arrives at the Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall Street  (Photo via Mega Agency)

  • Ivana Trump 1990
    Image 4 of 10

    Ivana Trump 1990 (Michael Ferguson/Shutterstock)

  • Ivana Trump in 1988
    Image 5 of 10

    Ivana Trump 1988 (Adam Scull/Shutterstock)

  • Donald Ivana Trump 1985
    Image 6 of 10

    Donald Trump and Ivana Trump 1985 - 01 Jan 1985 (Adam Scull/photolink/Shutterstock)

  • Ivana Trump at Madama Tussaud
    Image 7 of 10

    Society maven Ivana Trump poses with her likeness at the November 15, 2000, opening of Madame Tussaud's New York in Times Square. (Mega Agency)

  • Ivana Trump and Gianluca Mech press conference
    Image 8 of 10

    Ivana Trump and Gianluca Mech hold a press conference to announce the 'Italiano Diet', a 'major fight against obesity'.  (Mega Agency)

  • Ivana Trump in France
    Image 9 of 10

    Ivana Trump's Dinner Party held at the Pangaea Soleil Club Cannes, France (Mega Agency)

  Ivana Trump at the premiere of "Living Proof". (Mega Agency)
    Image 10 of 10

    Ivana Trump at the premiere of "Living Proof". (Mega Agency)

Former President Trump, who married Ivana in 1977, said his ex-wife was a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life." 

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" 

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," her son, Eric Trump, wrote in an Instagram post. "Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend." 

DONALD TRUMP TO MAKE FIRST APPEARANCE BACK IN WASHINGTON

He said his mom fled from communism and embraced the United States.  

"She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," he said. "She will be missed." 

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote that she and her family were sending "all of our love and prayers" to the entire Trump family for the loss of Ivana Trump. 

"Thinking of you all during this very difficult time," McEnany said. 

Fox News host Dan Bongino gave his condolences to the Trump family. 

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted that he was "very sorry to hear of the passing of Ivana Trump." 

"She lived the American Dream. She was a very talented and successful businesswoman, raised a wonderful family, and led and inspirational life. My condolences go the entire family," Graham tweeted. 

The Trumps were a power couple in New York in the 1980s before their equally public, and messy, divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband. She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

She was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  