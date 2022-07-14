Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Donald Trump to make first appearance back in Washington

Trump will speak at a summit for the America First Policy Institute

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump will, later this month, make his first appearance in Washington, D.C. since losing the White House.

Trump will be the headline speaker at a political summit for the America First Policy Institute on July 26. The summit is expected to focus on conservative solutions for surging inflation and gas prices, as well as immigration and education issues, according to Axios.

Trump has not made an appearance in Washington, D.C. since he left the White House on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2021.

Trump is widely expected to run for president again in 2024 but has yet to make any formal announcement.

KEMP'S LANDSLIDE PRIMARY VICTORY IN GEORGIA A SETBACK FOR TRUMP

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. 

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022. (REUTERS/Emily Elconin)

DESANTIS BEATS TRUMP IN 2024 STRAW POLL A SECOND TIME AT COLORADO CONSERVATIVE SUMMIT

However, some Republican voters have expressed concern with Trump running again, saying the country would better be served by someone like Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump still holds a plurality of support among Republican voters in 2024, according to a New York Times/Siena College survey. Nearly 50% of Republican voters say they wanted Trump to run in 2024, while just 25% named DeSantis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both politicians enjoy high favorability ratings from Republicans, however, with 46% saying they viewed Trump "very favorably" and 44% saying the same of DeSantis.

Trump has yet to directly comment on the rise of DeSantis in Republican politics. Nevertheless, he did target billionaire Elon Musk with a series of attacks after the Tesla CEO expressed support for DeSantis and urged Trump to "sail off into the sunset."

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

More from Politics