Donald Trump to make first appearance back in Washington

Former President Donald Trump will, later this month, make his first appearance in Washington, D.C. since losing the White House.

Trump will be the headline speaker at a political summit for the America First Policy Institute on July 26. The summit is expected to focus on conservative solutions for surging inflation and gas prices, as well as immigration and education issues, according to Axios.

Trump has not made an appearance in Washington, D.C. since he left the White House on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2021.

Trump is widely expected to run for president again in 2024 but has yet to make any formal announcement.

However, some Republican voters have expressed concern with Trump running again, saying the country would better be served by someone like Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump still holds a plurality of support among Republican voters in 2024, according to a New York Times/Siena College survey . Nearly 50% of Republican voters say they wanted Trump to run in 2024, while just 25% named DeSantis.

Both politicians enjoy high favorability ratings from Republicans, however, with 46% saying they viewed Trump "very favorably" and 44% saying the same of DeSantis.

Trump has yet to directly comment on the rise of DeSantis in Republican politics. Nevertheless, he did target billionaire Elon Musk with a series of attacks after the Tesla CEO expressed support for DeSantis and urged Trump to "sail off into the sunset."