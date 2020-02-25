Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to 'Into the Wild' bus: officials

Five Italian hikers were rescued from the remote Alaskan wilderness over the weekend after they visited an abandoned bus featured in the popular book and film “Into the Wild.”

Alaska State Trooper spokesman Tim DeSpain told The Associated Press that the hikers were found 13 miles from the beginning of Stampede Trail, where the bus, which has been the source of multiple rescues and several deaths, is located.

A satellite-based emergency device notified the International Emergency Response Coordination Center of a medical emergency and they notified rescuers, who reached the site by snowmobile, DeSpain said.

One of the hikers was found suffering from frostbite to his feet. He was taken to a hospital in Fairbanks for treatment. The remaining hikers, who were picked up by friends, had non-life-threating injuries.

Saturday’s rescue was the latest involving the bus, first made famous by Jon Krakauer’s book published in 1996 and then by Sean Penn’s 2007 film of the same name. Both fueled a lingering mystique about a young idealist, Christopher McCandless, who met his death from starvation in the bus, which is about 10 miles north of the entrance to Denali National Park and Preserve.

In July, a 24-year-old woman from Belarus died after troopers said she was swept away by a strong current while crossing a river to reach the bus. She had been married for less than a month at the time fo her death.

In 2013, three German hikers trying to reach the bus were rescued after a river they crossed became impassable because of high, fast-moving water.

Families of some of those who died are now behind a proposal before Denali Borough for a feasibility study for the construction of a footbridge over the Teklanika.

The idea is in the early stages, and no decision has been made. But borough Mayor Clay Walker said there are several concerns among officials. A footbridge might give people a false sense of security. It could lead to more people trying to reach the bus, and that could lead to more rescues, Walker said.

