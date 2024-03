Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Swampscott, Massachusetts-based IRS agent with specialized knowledge of accounting and investigative auditing techniques was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly filing false tax returns for three years in a row.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the arrest of 67-year-old Ndeye Amy Thioub, who has been charged with filing false tax returns in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Thioub has worked for the IRS for more than 17 years and is currently working as a revenue agent with the Large Business and International Division of the IRS.

In her role, the DOJ said, Thioub does independent examinations in the field, along with investigations into complex income tax returns of large businesses, corporations and organizations.

Charging documents allege that Thioub has specialized knowledge of accounting techniques, practices and investigative auditing techniques.

When Thioub filed the false returns, the DOJ claims, she allegedly filed a false Schedule C, reporting a business loss from an "import and export" business she claimed to operate.

The business loss Thioub claimed was then carried over to her personal IRS forms, which reduced her adjusted gross income and the amount of money she was responsible for paying taxes on.

In the past, Thioub has worked as a visiting instructor at Salem State University, where she taught students about the verification of records, valuation and analysis of accounts, the importance of financial accounting and financial statements, and the professional responsibilities, legal liabilities and ethics auditors face.

The DOJ accuses Thioub of underreporting her total income by $43,805 in 2017, $20,324 in 2018, and $27,063 in 2019.

If Thioub is found guilty of filing a false tax return, she could face up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine up to $100,000.