'I am Antifa' professor who posted desire to hit Trump with bat resigns from post

A college professor in Iowa who declared his support for the far-left Antifa movement and came under fire for social media post in which he expressed a desire to hit President Trump with a bat--- resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Jeff Klinzman, an adjunct English professor at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, resigned Tuesday.

The school said it accepted his resignation and has an instructor who will teach Klinzman's one course this semester.

A local TV station, which found numerous posts believed written by the professor both on his personal page and on an “Iowa Antifa” page, asked Klinzman last week about his social media activity.

“I affirm that I am Antifa,” Klinzman told local ABC affiliate KCRG-TV. He stood behind his comments. Some comments were inflammatory to Evangelical Christians and he said he was willing to apologize to any Christians offended by them.

The outlet reported that in one post, Klinzman shared a poem containing the words, “Kill them all and bury them deep in the ground,” to which he added the comment, “It’s not pretty, and I’m not proud, but seeing what evangelical Christians are doing to this country and its people fills me with rage, and a desire to exact revenge.”

The professor was also an active participant in a local Antifa group on Facebook, according to KCRG, where he made the apparent comment about attacking Trump.

In a July 27 tweet, President Trump wrote: “Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!”

“Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat…” Klinzman wrote on the local Antifa Facebook page in reference to the president’s message.

Antifa, which is short for anti-fascist, has been facing scrutiny and calls to be labeled as a domestic terrorist organization, particularly after a series of violent incidents in Portland, Ore. Masked Antifa demonstrators allegedly beat up conservative blogger Andy Ngo at a June 29 rally that drew national attention to this small, liberal city.

More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Federal Protective Service, were active in Portland earlier this month to help police monitor dueling protests between right-wing demonstrators and Antifa.

