Iowa prof says 'I am Antifa'; once posted desire to bash Trump with baseball bat

A college professor in Iowa openly declared his support for the violent far-left Antifa movement after coming under fire for inflammatory social media posts that included the desire to bash President Trump with a baseball bat.

Jeff Klinzman, an adjunct English professor of nearly 10 years at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, made the remark after a local TV station questioned him over his social media activity.

“I affirm that I am Antifa,” Klinzman told local ABC affiliate KCRG-TV, which found the professor’s numerous posts both on his personal page and on an “Iowa Antifa” page. He stood behind his comments -- though added he’s willing to apologize to any Christians offended by them.

The outlet reported that in one post, Klinzman shared a poem containing the words, “Kill them all and bury them deep in the ground,” to which he added the comment, “It’s not pretty, and I’m not proud, but seeing what evangelical Christians are doing to this country and its people fills me with rage, and a desire to exact revenge.”

The professor was also an active participant in a local Antifa group on Facebook, according to KCRG, where he made the apparent comment about attacking Trump.

“Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat…” he said in response to a tweet by Trump where the president slammed Antifa, tweeting “Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting… people over the heads with baseball bats,” with Klinzman saying “Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat…”

The Secret Service didn’t confirm to the outlet whether an investigation has been opened, but said the agency is aware of the professor’s comments.

Antifa, which is short for anti-fascist, has been facing scrutiny and calls to be labeled as a domestic terrorist organization, particularly after a series of violent incidents in Portland, Ore.

Trump appeared to be open to such consideration, tweeting last week that “major consideration” is being given by his administration to designating the group as a terrorist organization.

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR,’” the president tweeted just before Antifa protests in the city. “Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”