Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Iowa prison administers Narcan 5 times in 1 weekend, contraband search underway

2 unrelated overdose incidents were reported at Anamosa State Penitentiary over the weekend

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities are searching for contraband at an Iowa prison after several sickened inmates and workers were treated over the weekend with the life-saving overdose antidote Narcan.

18 ILLINOIS PRISON GUARDS HOSPITALIZED AFTER EXPOSURE TO 'UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE,' POTENTIAL INMATE 'MASS OVERDOSE'

KCCI-TV reports that inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary aren't allowed to have visits and their movements are restricted amid the narcotics investigation.

A contraband search is underway at Iowa's Anamosa State Penitentiary, where five Narcan doses were administered in two separate incidents over the weekend.

A contraband search is underway at Iowa's Anamosa State Penitentiary, where five Narcan doses were administered in two separate incidents over the weekend.

The investigation comes after two unrelated incidents over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release that the first happened Saturday when an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and was rushed to a hospital.

2 WISCONSIN OFFICERS CHARGED IN PRISONER'S OVERDOSE DEATH

Exposed to an unknown substance, the inmate was given Narcan, along with two of the staff members who responded. A third staff member also showed signs of illness but wasn't treated with the anti-overdose medication. The inmate and the sickened workers have since been released from the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then on Sunday, two other inmates were treated with Narcan after they were found unresponsive in their cells, corrections officials said. They didn't require hospitalization or test positive for illegal substances. And corrections officials said that the staff who treated them didn't show signs of illness.