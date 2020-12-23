Expand / Collapse search
Iowa woman found dead in home, homicide suspected

Lake Park Police received a phone call reporting the killing

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An unidentified Iowa woman found dead in a home Tuesday was likely killed, police said.

Details about the woman's death were not disclosed.

Officers found the woman dead in the home at 104 Maple Ave. after a call was placed at about 11:30 a.m. reporting the killing, according to the state Department of Public Safety. 

Calls to the Department of Public Safety were not returned. 

The case is being investigated by several agencies, including the Lake Park police, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office.

