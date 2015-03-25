Iowa father pulled over for speeding says he ignored police to rush pregnant wife to hospital

An Iowa man who was pulled over for speeding as he tried to get his pregnant wife to the hospital says he was determined to keep going despite the blinking police lights behind him.

Tyler Rathjen tells Cedar Rapids TV station KCRG (http://bit.ly/ZOaOiD) that he didn't plan to stop March 10 as his wife, Ashley, began giving birth to their son in the SUV's passenger seat. But a red light with heavy traffic finally forced him to stop.

The baby's head and arms were already out by the time Officer Kevin Wolfe reached the passenger door. He helped with the delivery and then escorted the Williamsburg family to the hospital. Wolfe's dashboard camera captured the episode.

Ashley Rathjen says her son will probably retell the story for years to come.