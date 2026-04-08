Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Florida

Accused HOA swindler on the run after blowing residents’ cash on plastic surgery, luxe trips, shopping: cops

Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez faces 124 charges and is believed to be in the Miramar or Vero Beach area

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Florida HOA sues veteran over flying American flag, flagpole in yard Video

Florida HOA sues veteran over flying American flag, flagpole in yard

A homeowners association is suing a veteran over flying an American flag on a flagpole in his front yard. (WOFL-TV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A South Florida property manager is accused of siphoning off hundreds of thousands from local HOA accounts, then allegedly blowing the cash on plastic surgery, vacations and shopping sprees before vanishing, according to police.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said it has obtained an arrest warrant for Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez, 46, in connection with an investigation into alleged fraud involving HOA accounts she managed while employed by Avant-Garde Property Management.

Gonzalez faces two counts of fraud exceeding $50,000, two counts of grand theft, 61 counts of uttering false instruments and 59 counts of embezzlement, according to the sheriff’s office. Her total bond has been set at $1.35 million.

Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has issued a warrant for 46-year-old Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez, a property management bookkeeper accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from local homeowners associations. (The Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Investigators allege Gonzalez wrote checks to herself from HOA accounts over an extended period and concealed the thefts by creating fictitious invoices and false ledger entries.

Authorities also say she forged the signatures of authorized account holders.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

According to the sheriff’s office, subpoenaed records indicate the money was used for personal expenses, including shopping, plastic surgery and vacations.

House model near homeowner association rules and regulations booklet.

Homeowner associations are private community-run associations that are structured within a real estate development.

FOLLOW US ON X

The alleged fraud was identified by the homeowners associations and reported to law enforcement. The sheriff’s office identified the victims so far as Whitemarsh Reserve Homeowners Association and The Dunes of Hutchinson Island.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said Gonzalez may be in the Miramar or Vero Beach area.

Authorities said Gonzalez may be in the Miramar or Vero Beach area.

Authorities said Gonzalez may be in the Miramar or Vero Beach area. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

GOT A TIP?

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, or who believes their homeowners association may have been victimized in a similar way, is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue