Accused HOA swindler on the run after blowing residents’ cash on plastic surgery, luxe trips, shopping: cops

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A South Florida property manager is accused of siphoning off hundreds of thousands from local HOA accounts, then allegedly blowing the cash on plastic surgery, vacations and shopping sprees before vanishing, according to police.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said it has obtained an arrest warrant for Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez, 46, in connection with an investigation into alleged fraud involving HOA accounts she managed while employed by Avant-Garde Property Management.

Gonzalez faces two counts of fraud exceeding $50,000, two counts of grand theft, 61 counts of uttering false instruments and 59 counts of embezzlement, according to the sheriff’s office. Her total bond has been set at $1.35 million.

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Investigators allege Gonzalez wrote checks to herself from HOA accounts over an extended period and concealed the thefts by creating fictitious invoices and false ledger entries.

Authorities also say she forged the signatures of authorized account holders.

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According to the sheriff’s office, subpoenaed records indicate the money was used for personal expenses, including shopping, plastic surgery and vacations.

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The alleged fraud was identified by the homeowners associations and reported to law enforcement. The sheriff’s office identified the victims so far as Whitemarsh Reserve Homeowners Association and The Dunes of Hutchinson Island.

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Authorities said Gonzalez may be in the Miramar or Vero Beach area.

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Anyone with information about her whereabouts, or who believes their homeowners association may have been victimized in a similar way, is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.