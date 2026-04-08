Hiker stung more than 100 times by bees near Arizona mountain summit, airlifted in critical condition

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A hiker stung more than 100 times by bees near a mountain summit in Arizona was airlifted to safety in critical condition after he was unable to descend the trail on his own, firefighters said.

The swarm attack happened near the summit of Lookout Mountain Preserve in north Phoenix on Saturday morning, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released publicly, reported "over 100 stings" by bees, fire officials said.

The massive number of stings left the man "unable to continue his descent," the department said.

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Rescue teams from Phoenix and Glendale launched an operation to hoist the hiker from the mountain via helicopter.

The hiker was transferred to an ambulance waiting at the trailhead and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No further details about the man’s injuries or his current condition were immediately provided.

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The fire department issued a bee safety reminder as warmer weather brings out bees.

"Avoid disturbing hives, skip scented products when outdoors, wear light-colored clothing, and if you encounter a swarm - run away quickly and protect your head and face," fire officials said.

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Dr. Gary Kirkilas, a pediatrician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, told AZ Family that in most non-allergy cases it can take more than 500 or even 1,000 bee stings before it becomes fatal.

"Those are in particular people who do not have an allergic reaction," he said. "For people who do have an allergic reaction, it can be only a couple stings where it puts them over the edge."