Two Oklahoma elementary school workers charged with assaulting students

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Two employees at the same Oklahoma elementary school allegedly assaulted young students in separate incidents weeks apart — one accused of hitting a 10-year-old and another of carrying a 5-year-old in a chokehold, according to court records and a local news report.

Elizabeth Kay Sutton, 38, and Ottoria Rose McClung, 37, were each charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on a student at Elgin Elementary School in Elgin, Oklahoma, records show.

The back-to-back incidents triggered police responses and led to both employees being fired, according to school officials and court records.

Authorities responded to the school on Jan. 8 after Principal Gabe Winn reported that Sutton, a classroom aide, allegedly grabbed a 10-year-old boy, yanked him back into his seat and struck him in the face, according to The Lawton Constitution, citing a probable cause affidavit.

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A witness told school administrators the boy tried to stand up when Sutton yanked him back and appeared to hit him after releasing his arm, the outlet reported.

Security video reviewed by police appeared to show Sutton swing her arm toward the child’s face, causing his head to snap back, according to the report. The boy’s teacher later observed a red mark on his face when he returned to class.

Sutton told police the boy "had been difficult since returning back to school after the break" and had been trying to leave and get on top of the table, according to the outlet. She said she used a hold she had been taught and that her intent was never to hurt the boy.

Sutton, who had worked for the school system for five months, was terminated on Jan. 15, Superintendent Nate Meraz said. She has pleaded not guilty and is free on $500 bond while court records show she is due back in court May 20.

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Weeks later, McClung, a personal care assistant at the same school, was accused of carrying a 5-year-old student in a chokehold down a hallway, with her arm wrapped around his throat, according to the report.

A witness told police the boy’s face was red and that he was crying and hitting McClung’s arm while she allegedly said, "I can’t deal with this," on March 13, according to the outlet.

McClung was also fired and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She is free on bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 20, records show.

Superintendent Nate Meraz told Fox News Digital that both employees were terminated following the incidents.

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"The support employee was terminated in accordance with school policy. All of the appropriate authorities were notified immediately," Meraz said in a statement, adding that staff are trained throughout the year and employees who harm students will be removed.

"We are tasked to educate kids in a safe environment and will continue to train staff toward that end," he said. "Elgin Public Schools’ highest priority is the safety and well-being of its students."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Elgin Police Department and the Comanche County court clerk for additional comment.