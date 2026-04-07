Trump, Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump makes bold prediction after Iran ceasefire agreement

2. NASA shifts playbook as Artemis II nears return

3. Friend weighs in as American woman goes missing in the Bahamas

MAJOR HEADLINES

FREIGHT OF FEAR — Girl seen in FedEx truck in eerie final image before tragedy unfolded. Continue reading …

MELTDOWN MODE — Sexual misconduct allegations rock California race as Swalwell campaign dismisses claims. Continue reading …

TRUCKER TROUBLE — ICE nabs illegal immigrants after tips of ‘unusual’ flood of CDL customers at DMV. Continue reading …

FISTS FLY — Angels slugger fights former teammates in wild brawl following inside pitch. Continue reading …

POOL OF TROUBLE — Patriots coach responds after intimate photos with New York Times NFL reporter leak. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

'THE BRINK' — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demands Trump's removal even after Iran ceasefire deal. Continue reading …

RISING DISSENT — Trump’s Iran threat rattles GOP as some Republicans break ranks. Continue reading …

SEAT SECURED — Winner of special election projected for House seat vacated by MTG. Continue reading …

LEFT LOCKS IN — Conservatives lose another seat on battleground state's highest court. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

UNHINGED RANT — Dems' favorite streamer Hasan Piker caught berating refugee on video. Continue reading …

BATHHOUSE COMEBACK? — Liberal city mulls approval for adult sex venues in reversal of 38-year ban. Continue reading …

LOSERS' LAMENT — James Carville delivers blunt reality check about Democratic Party's poll numbers. Continue reading …

WOKE SHOWDOWN — Feds launch Title IX probe into K-12 school district over gender identity policy. Continue reading …

OPINION

STEVE FORBES — Iran’s nuclear insanity leaves America and allies no room to blink. Continue reading …

JONATHAN TURLEY — This blue state's latest attack on free speech is awful and sneaky, too. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

‘IN GOOD SPIRITS’ — Country star, 87, is on the mend after breaking his neck in serious fall. Continue reading …

FRIGID STOPOVER — Hundreds stranded for days on remote, freezing island after emergency flight diversion. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Tidal Basin traditions and baseball benchmarks. Take the quiz here …

GOT THE RING — Chiefs owner's daughter Gracie Hunt engaged to son of team's former quarterback. Continue reading …

THAT'S RISKY — Sleep expert warns about dangers of poor rest. See video ...

WATCH

GOV. RON DESANTIS — Political and cultural bonds with parts of Europe have eroded. See video …

REP. CHIP ROY — Dems cozy up with live streamer who said US deserved 9/11. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a closer look at a sweeping new federal crackdown on fraud, targeting massive taxpayer losses and the systems experts say must change to stop it. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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