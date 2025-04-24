Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Counter-terrorism

Inside the elite police unit that's quietly thwarting terror attacks

Under Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner, the NYPD has strengthened global partnerships

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Retired LAPD Lt. praises NYPD as global model for combating domestic terror Video

Retired LAPD Lt. praises NYPD as global model for combating domestic terror

Retired LAPD Lt. Jeff Wenniger breaks down why the NYPD is considered the gold standard in domestic counterterrorism, highlighting its unique blend of intelligence and enforcement. (Fox News Digital)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The New York Police Department's counterterrorism unit is the gold standard for major cities across the U.S. in combating domestic terrorism, an expert said.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Lieutenant Jeff Wenniger weighed in on New York City's elite group of counterterror officers and how the Big Apple became the global model in the fight against terror.

"They are setting the bar for intelligence and counterterrorism throughout the world actually," Wenniger said, pointing to the department's integration of intelligence and counterterrorism under Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner since 2023.

TRUMP ADMIN FILES FIRST RACKETEERING CHARGES AGAINST MASSIVE MIGRANT TERRORIST GROUP PRESENT IN US

Deputy Commissioner Intelligence and Counterterrorism at New York Police Department Rebecca Weiner speaking. She is wearing a grey dress.

Deputy Commissioner, Intelligence, Counterterrorism at New York Police Department Rebecca Weiner attends the weekly briefing at City Hall by Mayor Eric Adams about the ongoing programs in New York City.  ( Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In the Big Apple, law enforcement upped the ante following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. 

According to the NYPD, their Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau is the largest municipal operation of its kind in the U.S. 

DEMS DODGE ON CALLING TESLA ATTACKS ACTS OF ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’

The Bureau combines the efforts of intelligence analysts, counterterrorism officers, and liaison programs that operate internationally. 

NYPD Counterterrorism officers standing in front of the NYC subway

NYPD Counterterrorism officers stand outside an arriving New York City subway car.  (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Wenniger, who served for 33 years with the LAPD and closely collaborated with the department's counterterrorism efforts, emphasized the importance of multi-agency cooperation and real-time intelligence sharing. 

"It’s about knowing and keeping your finger on the pulse of what’s happening globally and identifying emerging trends," he said.

Wenniger said counterterror squads evaluate potential threats by focusing on key indicators, such as social media, blogs and online communication.

A side-by-side of the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., and Trump's nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel. Photos by Getty Images/AP.

The FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., and FBI director, Kash Patel.  (Anna Moneymaker/Kent Nishimura via Reuters and Getty Images)

The counterterrorism unit works closely with the FBI through the Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF). 

The FBI operates over 200 JTTFs across the United States, including at least one in each of the FBI’s 56 field offices. Most major cities have counterterrorism units that work alongside federal, local and state officials to address and combat domestic terrorist threats.

NYPD Counterterrorism officers stand outside St. Patrick's Cathedral

NYPD Counterterrorism officers stand outside St. Patrick's Cathedral as visitors wait in line for mass. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Wenniger, who also served as the Officer in Charge of the LAPD’s Rampart Gang Unit, said that most successful counterterrorism efforts go unnoticed by the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The successes of intelligence and counterterrorism go silent," he said. "When things are silent, that's success."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.