Indianapolis police officer shot, wounded on city’s northeast side: reports

An Indianapolis police officer was hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday night after being shot on the city’s northeast side, according to reports.

The police officer was not immediately identified and there was no word from police on whether any suspects had been taken into custody.

Numerous law enforcement vehicles were seen in the area soon after the shooting as an investigation got underway.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area around Bayview Club Drive as an investigation continued, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. The circumstances weren’t immediately clear.

The wounded officer was awake and breathing when other officers arrived, FOX 59 of Indianapolis reported.

In a Twitter post, police said they did not believe community members faced any ongoing threat following the shooting.

The neighborhood where the officer was shot has seen five homicides so far this year, including four by gunfire, according to FOX 59.

