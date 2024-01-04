Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Indianapolis homeowner says he shot intruder with suspect’s own gun during struggle: ‘Like a movie’

Suspected intruder identified as 22-year-old Damon Swanigan Jr

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

An Indianapolis homeowner described fighting for his life against an armed intruder as something out of a movie after he wrestled away the suspect’s gun and killed him Tuesday night.

Brent Smith told FOX59 Indianapolis that a masked man broke into his home just before 7 p.m. and smacked him in the head with a gun during an attempted robbery. Smith said he fought back against the intruder, crashing through a glass table with the suspect during the struggle.

"It was like a movie, me and him wrestling over the gun," Smith said.

Smith told the outlet that he shot the would-be robber with his own weapon before hearing what sounded like "thousands of gunshots" from outside.

SEATTLE HOMEOWNER FIRES BACK AT WOULD-BE BURGLARS AMID STRING OF NEIGHBORHOOD ROBBERIES

Brent Smith

Brent Smith said he fought for his own survival after being attacked by an armed intruder inside his home and exchanging gunfire with suspects outside. (FOX59 Indianapolis WXIN)

Smith said he exchanged gunfire with additional suspects outside, first with the intruder’s gun and then his own before the suspects drove away. The gunfire had damaged the home’s front door and shattered the windows of a parked car in the street.

home riddled with bullets

Brent Smith's home was riddled with bullets during the shootout with the suspects. The windows of a car parked outside were also shattered. (FOX59 Indianapolis WXIN)

Police responded to the home and found the suspected intruder, identified as 22-year-old Damon Swanigan Jr., dead on the front step, the station reported.

Smith told the station that he had acted in self-defense and was just trying to survive the ordeal.

police cars on scene

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in an Indianapolis neighborhood just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. (FOX59 Indianapolis WXIN)

LA HOMEOWNER SHOOTS ARMED BURGLARS, KILLING ONE: POLICE

"That doesn’t make no sense man. I didn’t want to do that," Smith said of killing the intruder. "I don’t know his intention, but I didn’t want to be shot. That’s just all there is to it."

Police initially took Smith in for questioning but later released him without any charges.

No details were immediately provided about the suspects who fled the scene.