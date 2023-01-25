Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana SWAT officer fatally shoots man following domestic dispute outside of Gary home

IN officer who fatally shot the man will be put on administrative leave during the investigation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An officer-involved shooting in Gary left a man dead Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers called to a home for a domestic situation encountered a man in his 40s armed with a rifle and barricaded inside, Gary police said.

Family members were able to leave the home and a SWAT team was called in, WLS-TV reported.

1 DEAD IN INDIANA PLANE CRASH

The man left the house and got into a car, but was confronted by SWAT officers, including one who shot and killed the man, police said.

A man was fatally shot by a SWAT officer in Gary, Indiana.

A man was fatally shot by a SWAT officer in Gary, Indiana. (Fox News)

No one else was injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officer involved in the shooting will be put on administrative leave during the investigation, police said.

The Indiana State Police will investigate the shooting.