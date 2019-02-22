Indiana state trooper shot inside home, son detained on attempted murder charge

An Indiana state trooper has been hospitalized after being shot in his home and now prosecutors say his son is in custody on an attempted murder charge.

Police were dispatched to the home of Trooper Matt Makowski around 11:08 p.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of Conover Dr. in Granger. The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was also dispatched.

Makowski, who was off duty at the time, suffered an apparent gunshot to his lower extremities and was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Officials say he was in semi-stable condition.

Makowski’s son was detained and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center on a preliminary attempted murder charge pending a review by juvenile authorities and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the office said in a statement.

The suspect’s age and identity were not released.