Indiana man sentenced to 87 years for shooting first-year police officer in the throat

Mylik Hill, 33, has been sentenced to 87 years in prison for shooting an Indianapolis police officer in the throat during a 2022 shootout.

The shooting seriously wounded first-year Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas Mangan, causing damage to his voice box.

Hill was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

A man convicted of shooting an Indianapolis police officer in the throat during a 2022 shootout that followed a car crash has been sentenced to 87 years in prison.

A Marion County judge sentenced Mylik Hill, 33, on Monday in the shooting that seriously wounded first-year Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas Mangan. The officer suffered damage to his voice box and Adam’s apple when Hill shot him in the throat at the base of his neck in February 2022.

A jury convicted Hill last month of two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

MAN WHO SHOT INDIANAPOLIS OFFICER IN THROAT CONVICTED OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

"The significant sentence announced today not only marks the end of a challenging chapter for Officer Mangan, his loved ones, and his law enforcement family but it sends a message that attacks on our law enforcement officers will not be tolerated," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday in a news release.

Mangan was shot as officers were responding to the scene of a car crash in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood. Witnesses directed officers to a car and Hill, who was believed to be connected to the reported crash, prosecutors have said.

INDIANA POLICE FATALLY SHOOT SUSPECT WANTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONIES

Hill fled on foot and opened fire, wounding Mangan, after ignoring police commands to stop and show his hands, police said. A second officer returned fire, wounding Hill, who fired several more shots before fleeing. He was later arrested and officers recovered his handgun.