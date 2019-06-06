Indiana man allegedly orders ride-share as getaway car after shooting: police

An Indiana man who allegedly fired several shots into a mobile home called a ride-share vehicle to pick him up and serve as his getaway car, police said.

Issa Amer Ishtawi, 20, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Portage, a city roughly 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

Ishtawi allegedly broke into the home and fired a weapon, before firing several more shots outside the home, striking one man in the foot, police wrote on Facebook.

The 20-year-old left the scene on foot, but a short time later, ordered a car — either a Lyft or an Uber — to help him flee.

Eventually, police spotted the suspect in the vehicle and stopped the car, taking Ishtawi into custody. Investigators said the ride-share driver "was very cooperative and shook up by the entire incident."

Ishtawi has been charged with several felonies, including aggravated battery with a handgun, battery, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a handgun, having a pistol with no permit and possession of marijuana.