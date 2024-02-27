Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Indiana man pleads guilty to threatening Michigan election official

Five years in prison maximum penalty for communicating an interstate threat

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Indiana man accused of making a violent threat against a local election official in Michigan in 2020 pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday.

Andrew Nickels of Carmel appeared in federal court on the day of Michigan's presidential primary.

INDIANA MAN GETS 195-YEAR SENTENCE FOR KILLING OF FORMER GIRLFRIEND, HER YOUNG DAUGHTER AND FIANCÉ

A voicemail was left on Nov. 10, 2020, a week after the last presidential election, threatening to kill a suburban Detroit clerk and accusing her of fraud, investigators said. Nickels said the clerk deserved a "throat to the knife" for saying that there were no irregularities in the election, investigators said.

Then-President Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden, made that claim in Michigan and elsewhere. Trump and Biden were on the state's presidential primary ballots for their respective parties Tuesday. Each is expected to win the nomination.

The victim of the 2020 threat was not identified in court documents. But Tina Barton, a Republican who was the clerk in Rochester Hills during that election, has referred to the case on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Election Threat-Michigan

The Theodore Levin United States Courthouse is photographed in Detroit on July 11, 2011. An Indiana man accused of making a violent threat against a local election official in Michigan in 2020 pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Andrew Nickels of Carmel appeared in federal court on the day of Michigans presidential primary. A voicemail was left on Nov. 10, 2020, a week after the last presidential election, threatening to kill a suburban Detroit clerk and accusing her of fraud, investigators said. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

"I will never be able to turn back the clock and go back to living in a sense of peace and security as I had done prior to this incident," Barton wrote Tuesday. "I strongly believe that election officials should never be intimidated, threatened, or harassed for doing their jobs serving the public."

Defense attorney Steve Scharg told The Detroit News that Nickels was struggling with his mental health.

"I wish we had more treatments available for helping people with mental health issues," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nickels will return to court for his sentence on July 9. The maximum penalty for making a threatening interstate communication is five years in prison.