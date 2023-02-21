Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Indiana biker club member sentenced for role in meth trafficking conspiracy

Jesse Wilson of Evansville, IN, among 15 associates of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club tied to conspiracy

Associated Press
A 37-year-old southern Indiana man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his role in what authorities say was a large scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Jesse Wilson of Evansville is the last of 15 members or associates of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced in the conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Indiana said Tuesday in a release.

The drug ring operated in Indiana and Kentucky.

About 30 pounds of methamphetamine was distributed in 2019 and went to mid- and low-level dealers. At least 50 pounds of the drug was distributed to them in 2018.

Three upper-level members of the conspiracy previously received prison sentences ranging from 16 years to 21 years.

More than 20 firearms and over $10,000 in cash were seized over the course of the investigation, said authorities who are pursuing forfeiture of the Grim Reapers’ clubhouse in Evansville.