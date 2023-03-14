Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana air clear after plant releases orange nitrogen oxide cloud

A shelter-in-place order was issued following the unexpected release from the Blue Grass Chemical Specialties plant

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A southern Indiana chemical plant released an orangish cloud of nitrogen oxide Tuesday, prompting officials to close nearby roads and issue shelter-in-place orders until the cloud dissipated.

Authorities responded about 10:15 a.m. to reports about an "orange plume" in the air near the Blue Grass Chemical Specialties plant in New Albany, said Floyd County Emergency Management Agency spokesman Kent Barrow.

County officials worked with Indiana State Police and the New Albany Police Department to close part of Interstate-265, while shelter-in-place orders were issued for an elementary school and several businesses as a precaution, Barrow said.

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO RESIDENTS 'UNEASY' ABOUT TOXIC CHEMICALS AFTER RETURNING HOME: 'IT'S SCARY STUFF HERE'

Mayor Jeff Gahan said at 12:30 p.m. the plume had dissipated, affected roads had reopened and the shelter-in-place orders were lifted in the Ohio River city, located just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

An orange chemical cloud over a New Albany, Indiana, manufacturing plant has dissipated.

An orange chemical cloud over a New Albany, Indiana, manufacturing plant has dissipated.

Gahan said in a post on the city's Facebook page that the plant's chemical engineer had determined "that the smoke was a form of Nitrogen Oxide that is not harmful at these quantities."

TRAIN DERAILS IN NORTH DAKOTA, NO DANGER REPORTED

Blue Grass Chemical Specialties CEO Paul McCauley said the release occurred after a reactor acted at a faster than normal rate and was unable to send nitrogen oxides through scrubber filters.

No one in the plant was hospitalized, he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCauley said plant workers are investigating how much of the chemical was released. He said the company has a permit with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to filter the nitrogen oxides before being released.