Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Illinois worker dies after becoming trapped in flooded underground vault

The Illinois public works employee was in a six-foot hole that flooded with water after a pipe burst, officials said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Chicago off-duty cop tries to stop fight, shoots aggressor after he grabs her gun: 'I'll kill you' Video

Chicago off-duty cop tries to stop fight, shoots aggressor after he grabs her gun: 'I'll kill you'

An Illinois off-duty cop encounters four people who are arguing and shoots her attacker, Leevon Smith, as he grabs her from behind and they struggle with her gun. CREDIT: COPA CHICAGO (Audio muted due to explicit language)

An Illinois public employee died Thursday after becoming stuck in an underground vault while trying to repair a water main break that flooded the hole. 

The Westmont Public Works employee identified as Matt Heiden responded to the break just after 11:45 a.m. at 60th Street and Deming Place, the Village of Westmont said in a statement.

"Our support and sympathy goes out to Matt’s family, friends, and colleagues," the city said in a statement. 

ILLINOIS MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN RACING CRASH THAT KILLED 2 COLLEGE STUDENTS

Firefighters at the scene where Westmont Public Works employee Matt Heiden became trapped in an underground vault before he died Thursday. 

Firefighters at the scene where Westmont Public Works employee Matt Heiden became trapped in an underground vault before he died Thursday.  (WFLD)

He was in the six-foot hole working on the break when it began filling with water. Other workers tried rescuing him but his hand became stuck between the pipes, officials said. 

Heiden was trapped for 55 minutes as the vault filled with water, FOX Chicago reported. He was pulled out around 12:40 p.m. and given CPR. 

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heiden was hired by the city in 2019 and 2021 as a seasonal employee. He was hired in September 2021 as a part-time maintenance worker and was recently moved to a full-time status, the city said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.