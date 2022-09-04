Expand / Collapse search
GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

Illinois road shut down for massive snake migration — and some are venomous

Snake Road in Shawnee National is being shut down to vehicles to allow for the safe passage of endangered snakes

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Wildlife authorities in Illinois have shut down a two-mile stretch of road to vehicles through late October due to a yearly snake migration. 

The U.S. Forest Service said Forest Road #345 – also known as "Snake Road" – in the Shawnee National Forest was closed to vehicles starting September 1st and will remain closed through October 30th. It’s also closed every year for a short time in the Spring. 

Snake Road, located in the Shawnee National Forest.

Snake Road, located in the Shawnee National Forest. (USDA)

The snakes migrate from LaRue Swamp to the nearby limestone bluffs, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Some of the snakes and amphibians are considered threatened and endangered in the Prairie State and closing the road helps them cross safely. 

While vehicles are not allowed on the road, it will remain open to people traveling on foot – though it’s unclear how many visitors the area gets this time of year. 

A female copperhead snake (Agkistrodon contortrix) and her offspring.

A female copperhead snake (Agkistrodon contortrix) and her offspring. (© Charles Smith & Pam Eskridge)

USDA says Snake Road is home to 23 species of snakes, some of which are venomous including rattlers and copperheads, and one of the few places in North America where so many can be seen in one geographical location. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  