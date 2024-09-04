Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Illinois police officers shot, hospitalized while serving search warrant near university

The shooting comes hours after a 14-year-old student opened fire at a Georgia high school, killing four people

Officers with the Macomb Police Department in Illinois were shot and critically injured Wednesday while serving an arrest warrant near Western Illinois University. 

The department said two officers were in the process of serving a warrant in the 300 block of North Normal Street when the shots rang out

macomb illinois

Police said the shooting occurred in the 300 block of North Normal Street near Western Illinois University. (Google Maps)

The officers were treated at area hospitals where they remain in critical but stable condition, the department said. 

Law enforcement remains on scene and were urging people to avoid the area. Police said in a Facebook post there is no threat to the community at this time. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Macomb Police Department for updates. 

The incident comes on the same day a 14-year-old student opened fire at a Georgia high school, killing four people and injuring others, including a teacher. 

