Illinois
Published

Illinois officials investigating body pulled from suburban lake, victim identified

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Albert Vorobiev

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Police in Illinois have opened a death investigation after the body of a 51-year-old man was located in a lake in Arlington Heights.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person pulled from Lake Arlington on Friday as Albert Vorobiev, according to Fox 32.

The Arlington Heights Police Department received a 911 call on Friday from the Arlington Heights Park District staff after personal belongings were found near the sailboat launch at Lake Arlington, police wrote on Facebook.

CHICAGO MOM KILLED, TODDLER WOUNDED WHEN SUSPECTS UNLOAD ON FAMILY IN LATEST WINDY CITY VIOLENCE

Body pulled from lake in Illinois

Body pulled from lake in Illinois

Officers responded to the scene and discovered a vehicle belonging to the personal property owner in the parking lot. Officers learned that a family member recently reported the victim as missing to Wheeling Police over concerns for his wellbeing.

A total of 25 chief fire officers, divers and paramedics responded to the scene to assist in the search. The park was closed and all occupants were required to leave as the search was underway.

Arlington Heights and Wheeling police launched respective drones to search over the water, shoreline and wooded areas. Officers on the ground or riding in cars or motorcycles performed a grid search of the ground.

HELICOPTER PILOT FATALLY CRASHED IN ILLINOIS WAS CROP-DUSTING PRIOR TO HIS DEATH

Arlington Heights Police car

Arlington Heights Police car

Dive team specialists used sonar technology that was deployed by a fire boat and supported by scuba divers searching underwater. At about 11:15 a.m., sonar identified an anomaly roughly 30 feet offshore from where the personal belongings were discovered.

Divers investigated the area before locating and recovering a body from the water.

Paramedics assessed the body and determined there was no possibility of resuscitation. 