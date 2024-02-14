Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois

Illinois man shot multiple times after firing at officer, dying instantly

Marvin Martin III dead after exchanging gunfire with Chillicothe, IL officer

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A north central Illinois police officer fatally shot a man during an exchange of gunfire while investigating a stolen vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

The Chillicothe Police Department officer had spotted a stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday when the driver got out and exchanged gunfire with the officer, the department said on its Facebook page.

GIRLFRIEND OF SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING 8 IN CHICAGO PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO OBSTRUCTION

The Peoria County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 50-year-old Marvin Martin III of Peoria. It said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly.

Illinois crime

Marvin Martin III, 50, of Peoria, Illinois, died instantly after being shot repeatedly by a police officer he engaged in a gunfight with.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police department said. It did not identify the officer.

Martin was the only person inside the stolen car, police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chillicothe is about 115 miles southwest of Chicago.