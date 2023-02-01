Illinois high school student allegedly threatened to kill other students

Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
An Illinois high school student was arrested Monday after allegedly telling another student he had weapons on him and that he and his friends were going to kill the other student and their friend.

Syed Haider, 18, approached another student, he did not know in the bathroom at Glenbard North High School at around 9:30 a.m. Monday and told the student he was going to go to the lunchroom with his friends and would use weapons to kill the student and their friend, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

School staff members were alerted of the alleged threat, and called the Carol Stream Police Department.

An investigation was conducted, and Haider was taken into police custody that afternoon.

"Students have got to understand that school threats are no joking matter and can have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the entire community," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement.

Haider was charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 4 Felony, for his alleged threat. He appeared in bond court Tuesday morning and was issued a $15,000 bond. 

The judge said Haider is prohibited from being on the campus of Glenbard North High School or any of the district's 87 schools.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27.