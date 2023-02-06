Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Illinois couple dies in ice fishing accident despite several hours of lifesaving efforts

IL sheriff's deputy pulled the couple from the pond minutes after EMS arrived at the scene

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A western Illinois couple died in an apparent ice fishing accident after being pulled from a farm pond by a sheriff's deputy, police said.

Despite several hours of lifesaving efforts, Sean D. Chaney, 52, and his wife, Dawn A. Chaney, 50, both of LaHarpe, Illinois, died Saturday night at a hospital in West Burlington, Iowa, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police found the couple in a farm pond near Durham, Illinois, after dispatchers received a call about 3:45 p.m. CT that two people were in the water, the sheriff's office said in a news release posted on Facebook.

FORMER IL HEALTH CLUB CONTROLLER SENTENCED TO 4 YEARS IN PRISON FOR EMBEZZLING OVER $4 MILLION FROM FACILITY

An Illinois couple died in an ice fishing accident at a farm pond near Durham.

An Illinois couple died in an ice fishing accident at a farm pond near Durham.

A deputy pulled the couple from the pond minutes after EMS arrived at the scene near Durham, an unincorporated Hancock County community located about 100 miles northwest of Springfield near the Mississippi River.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple was treated at the Great River Medical Center but succumbed to their injuries, police said. The deaths remains under investigation.