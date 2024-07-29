Illegal immigrant in vicious Times Square attack on NYPD cops will spend year in jail with plea deal

One of several illegal immigrants accused of participating in the vicious assault of two New York City police officers in Times Square earlier this year accepted a plea deal in court Monday.

Under the terms of the deal offered by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Darwin Gomez-Izquiel, 19, will serve 364 days in jail.

The other migrants — Yohenry Brito, 24, Ulises Bohorquez, 21 — were offered plea deals to serve a year in jail in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree assault, the New York Post reports, citing the DA’s office.

Patrick Hendry, president of the New York Police Benevolent Association, said the suspects should be required to serve longer sentences, but that he was glad that Gomez-Izquiel pleaded guilty to a felony.

"However, the important test will come once his sentence is up," he said in a statement. "He needs to be deported immediately upon release, without setting another foot on our city streets."

Hendry noted that several other defendants had a bigger role in the gang assault on officers whose cases are still pending.

The case stems from the January attack on an NYPD officer and lieutenant who were telling several migrants to move along a street in Times Square. Surveillance footage shows the migrants attacking the cops, punching and kicking them on the ground.

Many were charged with assault and released without bail. One of the suspects — Yorman Reveron, 24 — had two pending cases for assault and robbery.

The attacks prompted much criticism of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the Biden administration over the influx and release of migrants into the United States.