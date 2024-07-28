Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TERRORISM

Palestinians with terror ties detained after illegally crossing southern border, agents overwhelmed: report

Number of illegal immigrants whose names appear on terror watchlist has significantly increased under Biden administration

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Media, Democrats claim Kamala Harris was never 'border czar' Video

Media, Democrats claim Kamala Harris was never 'border czar'

'Outnumbered' panelists sound off on the left's narrative after President Biden tasked her with leading efforts to stem migration at the southern border in 2021.

Three Palestinian migrants who crossed into the United States illegally through the southern border were detained after they were found to have terrorist ties, according to media reports. 

Federal law enforcement sources told the New York Post that one of the migrants had "salacious photos" on their phone, including an image of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle. 

In addition to the Palestinians, one migrant from Turkey is suspected of having ties to terror groups.

It’s unclear which terrorist organization the migrants were allegedly affiliated with.

DEM WHO CRITICIZED VP HARRIS' HANDLING OF SOUTHERN BORDER ENDORSES HER FOR PRESIDENT

A Palestinian fighter from the armed wing of Hamas takes part in a military parade

A terrorist from Hamas takes part in a military parade. Three Palestinian migrants caught at the southern border were detained after they were allegedly found to have terrorist ties. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo)

Fox News Digital has reached out to border authorities. 

The migrants were among a larger group who turned themselves in to border agents at the San Diego Sector. They were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force was investigating their cases.

Border agents at the San Diego Sector have been overwhelmed but don't have access to criminal databases in other countries to properly vet migrants, said one unidentified agent who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity. 

"Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything international. Like, we really don’t and it kind of sucks," the agent said. "I wanted to get into Border Patrol and protect from terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country."

TRUMP GREETS NETANYAHU AT MAR-A-LAGO, SAYS WORLD WAR III COULD HAPPEN IF HARRIS WINS

Border migrants San Diego

Migrants line up at the southern border in San Diego on June 6, 2024. (Fox News)

Border agents in San Diego have been warned to keep a lookout for people possibly tied to Palestinian terror groups following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. 

"San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit assesses that individuals inspired by, or reacting to the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border," a previous alert stated. 

"Foreign fighters motivated by ideology or mercenary soldiers of fortune may attempt to obfuscate travel to or from the U.S. to or from countries in the Middle East through Mexico," the memo added.

It listed patch insignia of various terror groups, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah.

Border gap in San Diego

This image shows the gap in the southern border in the San Diego sector. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The number of caught illegal migrants whose names appear on the terror watchlist has significantly increased under the Biden administration, from a handful before he took office to 98 for fiscal year 2022. The number skyrocketed to 169 in fiscal year 2023, according to federal data. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.