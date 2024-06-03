Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Illegal immigrant from Venezuela shoots 2 NYC police officers during foot chase in Queens, authorities say

2 NYPD officers in stable condition, expected to recover after shooting

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
2 NYC police officers shot, suspect taken away in ambulance Video

2 NYC police officers shot, suspect taken away in ambulance

Two NYPD officers were shot in Queens, New York City, Monday. (Dakota Santiago/FreedomNewsTV)

Two New York City police officers were shot early Monday while chasing a suspect, who authorities say is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, while investigating a pattern of robberies involving suspects on scooters.

The shooting happened just before 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of 89th Street and 23rd Avenue in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens.

The two officers, part of the 115th Precinct’s public safety unit, attempted to pull over a male suspect driving a scooter the wrong way when the suspect began to flee on foot. During the foot chase, the suspect shot at the two officers, who returned fire.

One officer was shot in the stomach area of his bullet-proof vest, while the other officer was shot in the leg. Both officers were rushed to hospitals in stable condition and are expected to recover.

BLUE CITY RETHINKING ‘SANCTUARY’ STATUS AMID MIGRANT FLOOD

Mayor Eric Adams speaking at presser

New York City Mayor Eric Adams holds the wounded officer's bulletproof vest that saved the officer's life. (NYPD)

"Every day New Yorkers are not wearing this," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference from Elmhurst Hospital while holding a wounded officer’s bulletproof vest and pointing to a bullet hole in the front. 

"This is what we’re fighting every day," Adams said, calling the shooting a "senseless act of violence" and a "total disregard for life."

The suspect being carried away by NYPD.

The suspect is being carried away after driving a motorized scooter the wrong way and shooting at officers during a foot chase in New York City early Monday. (Dakota Santiago/FreedomNewsTV)

The suspect was shot in his right ankle and also taken to a hospital. Police said the gun that the suspect used in the shooting was illegally possessed.

illegal gun used in shooting of two officers

Police said a gun used in the shooting was recovered from the scene. (NYPD)

The suspect was identified as Bernardo Raul Castro Matta, a 19-year-old man from Venezuela, who police said entered the country illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas. He was currently residing at a former Courtyard Marriott hotel in Queens that is now being used as a migrant shelter, according to police.

While Castro Matta has no prior arrests in New York City, police said he is a suspect in multiple robbery patterns in Queens.

The shooter on the ground.

The suspect ditched the scooter and led the officers foot chase in New York City. (Dakota Santiago/FreedomNewsTV)

Police said one wounded officer has served the department for 5 years, while the other wounded officer has over two years on the job.

Scooters and motorbikes are being used citywide to commit crimes including shootings, robberies and phone snatches, according to police. Authorities said these patterns have seen a dramatic spike over a three-year period.

From Jan. 1 to June 1, 2022, police said there were no robbery patterns involving scooters. During the same period in 2023, these patterns increased to 20. From Jan. 1 to June 1, 2024, police said there were over 80 of these incidents.