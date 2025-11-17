Illegal immigrant with rap sheet charged in hammer attack on woman jogging in park, released under Biden: DHS

A Texas woman is recovering after police say an illegal immigrant previously released by the Biden administration after numerous prior arrests attacked her while she was jogging in a park.
Authorities in Plano responded to a call regarding an alleged assault in Bob Woodruff Park at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, according to FOX 4.
When police arrived, the victim reportedly informed them she had been jogging in the area when an unknown man struck her with a hammer at least twice. The woman fought back against her attacker, who then fled the scene, the outlet reported.
‘PURE EVIL’: ICE TARGETING ILLEGAL CHARGED WITH STRANGLING INFANT
The woman was taken to a hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later identified 17-year-old Sergio Noe de Nova Duarte as the suspected attacker after tying him to several items left at the scene, FOX 4 reported.
Investigators reportedly found the hammer used in the alleged attack and duct tape, along with additional items authorities have not yet disclosed.
TWICE-DEPORTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT PEDOPHILE SEVERELY INJURES ICE OFFICER DURING HOUSTON ARREST
Upon being taken into custody, immigration officials placed an arrest detainer on Duarte, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Duarte is charged with aggravated kidnapping and bodily injury, according to DHS.
Federal officials also discovered Duarte had entered the United States on a B2 tourist visa in 2016, and was originally ordered to return to his home country of Mexico later in the year.
TRUMP OFFICIALS SLAM BLUE STATE GOVERNOR FOR IGNORING CHAOTIC ANTI-ICE ‘RIOTERS’ DISRUPTING OPERATION
Additionally, Duarte has a lengthy history of run-ins with law enforcement, including previous arrests for burglary and larceny in 2024, the statement added. Following his arrests in 2024, the Biden administration released Duarte with a notice to appear before an immigration judge in 2026, according to DHS.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
"This criminal illegal alien should have never been loose in our communities to attack this woman jogging in a park with a hammer," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Following this illegal alien’s arrest in 2024, the Biden Administration released this criminal illegal alien back into our communities. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien is never able to prey on innocent women in our country again."