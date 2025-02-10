Illegal alien charged in sandwich shop owner's murder caught and released into US under Biden: ICE

The suspect in the grisly murder of a Massachusetts sandwich shop owner is a 25-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic who was released into the U.S. after he was stopped near the border in Texas under then-President Joe Biden in September 2022, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Eric Dionida German-Pena is charged with the murder of Ilias Mavros, better known as Louie and the owner of Crazy Buzzy's Roast Beef and Seafood in Lynn.

"Eric Dionida German-Pena will have his day in court, but he stands accused of a very serious and disturbing crime against a member of our Massachusetts community," Patricia Hyde, the acting field director of ICE's Boston Enforcement and Removal Operations office, said in a statement. "ICE Boston takes its public safety mission extremely seriously — which is why we’ve lodged an immigration detainer against him with Lynn police."

German-Pena was ordered held without bail pending trial.

"The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has charged him with murder, and with the cooperation of the Lynn District Court, we intend to take him into ICE custody after he has paid his debt to society," Hyde added. "ICE Boston will continue our mission of arresting and removing egregious alien offenders from New England."

Along with his father, Mavros had also previously owned Christina's Pizza in Salem, according to an online obituary.

Mavros was an American citizen who police found tied up in his own basement – with his skull bashed in, in an apparent home invasion robbery, according to a federal law enforcement source.

An online obituary described Mavros as a lifelong Lynn resident who graduated from the local high school in 1994 and had a "heart of gold," caring for his sick mother for nearly a decade until her death last year.

"Louie was an extraordinary individual, and his absence will be profoundly felt," reads a post on Crazy Buzzy's Facebook page. "In tribute to his legacy, Crazy Buzzy’s will remain open."

The slaying comes amid a crackdown on thousands of known criminal aliens across the U.S. ordered late last month when President Donald Trump returned to office.