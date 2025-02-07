Boston lawyer found dead on houseboat as mystery woman faces murder charge

A 24-year-old woman accused of knifing a 65-year-old Boston lawyer to death on his houseboat before taking measures to dump his body out at sea found her protests drowned out in the courtroom during her arraignment Friday morning.

Joseph Donohue suffered multiple stab wounds before police found him around 11 p.m. Sunday wrapped up on his vessel after his son asked for a wellness check at a marine in Charlestown, according to authorities.

Suspect Nora Nelson, who appeared in court wearing white sweats and shackles, answered his door when officers arrived, Assistant District Attorney Rita Muse told the court during the hearing.

"When asked about Mr. Donohue's whereabouts, she was evasive and unresponsive," Muse said. "Her statements were contradictory, and frankly, she lied."

She allegedly claimed her name was "Casey" and told police Donohue was at a strip club. An officer, suspicious of her claims, searched the houseboat anyway.

"He made his way through the residence towards the back bedroom," Muse said. "When he opened the sliding doors in the bedroom leading to a patio area, he saw what would later be identified as 65-year-old Joseph Donohue's body, wrapped in a white and blue covering, secured with duct tape and affixed with weights."

Additional officers arrived and found Donohue's dog dead in the water nearby and alleged evidence that someone had tried to clean up the crime scene.

Nelson allegedly gave "nonsensical answers" to homicide detectives along with a second fake name, Muse said.

Police arrested her at the scene on unrelated warrants. She was formally charged with Donohue's murder Thursday after an autopsy found his cause and manner of death to be a homicide by stabbing.

Without going into specifics, Muse told the judge that forensic evidence recovered from Donohue's remains linked Nelson to the crime.

The defendant, who had her eyes turned downward as Muse spoke, appeared to wipe a tear from her eyes when the prosecutor told the judge there was probable cause to believe she had murdered Donohue.

Defense attorney Ian Davis asked for time to review discovery before filing a potential bail request.

The court entered a not guilty plea on Nelson's behalf before the judge granted the prosecution's request to have her held without bail, prompting the defendant to speak up.

"No one ever told me that this –" Nelson began, before her voice was drowned out by others in the courtroom trying to cut her off. "This is the first time I've ever heard this –."

She is due back in court on March 6.

The investigation is ongoing and Boston police are asking anyone with information on the case to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Donohue's connection to his suspected killer was not immediately clear. Public records show he lived on the houseboat and has been licensed to practice law since the 1980s.