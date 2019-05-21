Idaho teen abducted from her job at Wendy's located in Arizona, suspect in custody

The teenage girl who officials say was abducted Sunday from her job at an Idaho Wendy’s was reportedly located unharmed in Arizona on Tuesday morning.

Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, was last seen Sunday at around 6 p.m. at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant in Jerome, about 116 miles southeast of Boise, FOX10 reported.

Police say they believe she was forcibly taken from the fast food restaurant by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez.

The Arizona Department of Transportation issued an amber alert Monday after Perez’s cell phone was tracked to Kingman, Ariz. Authorities noted Rodriguez-Perez had known contacts in Mexico.

The initial amber alert stated Chavez had an order of protection against Perez after he allegedly threatened and assaulted her in the past, KNXV reported.

Officers with the Surprise Police Department were patrolling an area of the city early Tuesday morning when they located a vehicle that matched the description of Perez’s car, FOX10 reported. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle took off. It was later found abandoned nearby.

Police searched the area and soon located Chavez and Perez.

Perez was taken into custody but it was not immediately clear if he would be facing any charges.