Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger gets new judge in change of venue in student stabbings trial

Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler to oversee University of Idaho student murders trial

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger case slams defense for possibly 'inculpatory' questionnaires Video

Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger case slams defense for possibly 'inculpatory' questionnaires

Idaho Judge John Judge condemned the defense in the Bryan Kohberger murder case for distributing questionnaires that could be 'inculpatory' to Latah County residents.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Idaho's Supreme Court has assigned Bryan Kohberger's upcoming student murders trial to a judge in Ada County after his defense team successfully sought a change of venue to take the proceedings away from rural Latah County, where he is accused of killing four college students.

A one-page order signed by Idaho's Chief Justice Richard Bevan assigned District Judge Steven Hippler to the case.

Latah County District Judge John Judge granted the defense's request for a change of venue last week, citing a number of factors that he said collectively were in favor of moving the trial to a larger courthouse, further removed from the location of the crime.

IDAHO JUDGE RULES ON BRYAN KOHBERGER'S MOTION TO CHANGE VENUE IN STUDENT MURDER TRIAL

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

The court also ordered Kohberger's transfer from the jail in Moscow, Idaho, where he's been held since January 2023, into the custody of the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Ada County also has a larger courthouse to accommodate more members of the public and what is expected to be a large contingent of journalists.

Prosecutors sought to have the trial held at the courthouse in Moscow, next to the jail where the 29-year-old Kohberger has been held without bail since shortly after his arrest in Pennsylvania at his parents' house, roughly seven weeks after the Nov. 13, 2022 slayings.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse

Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Jan. 3, 2023, before waiving extradition to Idaho to face murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four university students. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Kohberger's lawyers argued that the suspected quadruple murderer cannot get a fair trial in Latah County due to "extensive, inflammatory pretrial publicity."

Read the Supreme Court order

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho

Bryan Kohberger talks to his attorney Anne Taylor before a hearing on Aug. 18, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

Judge wrote that he based his decision on the "totality" of factors, including legal and logistical concerns, expert testimony and the concerns of lawyers on both sides. But he deferred to the state Supreme Court to choose a new location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kohberger is accused of entering an off-campus rental home around 4 a.m. on that date and fatally stabbing 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves as well as 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

He was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, just 10 miles away across the state line at the time of the murders. He could face the death penalty if convicted.