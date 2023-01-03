Idaho murder suspect could be a 'moron' who made textbook mistakes, criminal profiler says

EXCLUSIVE: Past acquaintances have painted the suspect in the Idaho murders as a reclusive "genius," socially awkward, and excellent in the classroom – but the opposite may be true, one expert said.

Bryan Kohberger likely made a series of mistakes that led to his arrest if he is indeed responsible for a quadruple murder just steps off the University of Idaho campus in November, expert criminal profiler and psychotherapist John Kelly said.

"What’s interesting is how people are talking about how smart he is," Kelly told Fox News Digital. "Looking at it from an investigative standpoint and looking at the mistakes he made: Criminology 101. He looks like a moron to me."

Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, 21-year-old best friends, as well as their housemate, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20. Two other women on the bottom floor of the three-story, six-bedroom house were not attacked.

IDAHO MURDER SUSPECT KOHBERGER'S PENNSYLVANIA CLASSMATES SAY HE WAS ‘BRIGHT,’ AWKWARD, BULLIED IN SCHOOL

"I think he was an incel and really just hated women," said Kelly, who has interviewed multiple serial killers and has been following the Idaho case from the start.

The first mistake by Kohberger, who was pursuing his Ph.D. in the department of criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University, was the indoor crime scene, he said.

"If you’re going to stalk somebody and kill somebody the worst place to do it is indoors," he said. "Because there’s a really good chance you’re gonna leave evidence, versus an outside crime scene."

Outside, the elements, weather and even animals can destroy crime scene evidence, he said.

"He's supposed to be going for a Ph.D. in this … stabbing away at four people -- it’s lunacy," Kelly added.

The close-quarters life-and-death struggle likely left DNA evidence all over the house, he said, and he argued that someone intelligently trying to cover their tracks wouldn't have used a knife.

Also, he said, responding to the online rumor mill, if Kohberger had inserted himself into true crime groups on Facebook and Reddit as speculated, that would be a major mess-up.

"Any type of interjection, I know it's sort of the psychology sometimes, but this is how they catch them," Kelly said. "They think they're outsmarting people, but they're not."

He noted that Dennis Rader, the BTK serial killer, got himself caught years after his final murder because he taunted the public police with clues.

In an eerie twist, Kohberger studied under a criminal psychologist who has ties to Rader.

Dr. Katherine Ramsland is a professor at DeSales University, where Kohberger graduated with a master's degree in criminal justice last year.

Rader's daughter, Kerri Rawson, has previously expressed fear that Kohberger could have tried to get in touch with her father, although it's not clear he ever did.

Prison officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"I’ve been waiting here for the science to grab this guy," Kelly said Tuesday, more than seven weeks after the slayings. "I never believed this guy was gonna get away with it. You can’t drop a hair, a drop of blood, you better have your phone somewhere else. You’ve gotta watch what you touch. How are you in this day and age gonna get away?"

Kelly also noted that "flight can be a sign of guilt." Kohberger drove from Pullman, Washington, to his parents' house in Pennsylvania weeks after the slayings.

An Idaho prosecutor has charged Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder and another of felony burglary for allegedly entering a home with the intent to kill.

Lastly, Kelly praised the real investigators – from police departments across the country and the FBI – for their handling of the case.

"Gotta give them a lot of credit how quickly they were able to grab him, to come to the conclusion it was him," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They had to track the car 2,500 miles, sort through DNA in a "party house" that had seen dozens of visitors pass through, and come up with a suspect.

Through his attorney, Kohberger said he expects to be exonerated.