ICE demands removal of Cuban national who allegedly beheaded merchant after Biden admin release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Friday it lodged a detainer for the federal arrest and removal of an illegal immigrant after he allegedly used a machete to decapitate a Texas merchant.

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national, was arrested on Wednesday by Dallas police on homicide charges after he allegedly used a machete to behead a merchant during an argument in front of the victim's family, according to a news release from ICE.

He then allegedly proceeded to kick the victim's head "around like a soccer ball," the release said.

ICE LODGES DETAINERS AGAINST 3 VENEZUELANS CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER IN TEXAS

Cobos-Martinez is currently being held in custody at the Dallas County Jail. He has a lengthy criminal history, including crimes child sexual abuse, grand theft auto, false imprisonment and carjacking, according to ICE.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FACING ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES FOR STABBING VICTIM MULTIPLE TIMES AT SOCCER GAME

He has a prior final order of removal to Cuba, and was most recently held in ICE Dallas custody before being released on an order of supervision on January 13, 2025, during the Biden administration, as noted in the release.

The release of Cobos-Martinez occurred because Cuba declined to accept his return due to his criminal record, according to ICE.

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF DECAPITATING ILLINOIS WOMAN AFTER JUDGE SET HIM FREE

"This vile monster beheaded this man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victims’ head on the ground," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McLaughlin added, "This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and Secretary Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT."

ICE and the Dallas Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.