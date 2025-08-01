Illegal immigrant facing attempted murder charges for stabbing victim multiple times at soccer game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX - An illegal immigrant from Honduras with a criminal history was recently arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a person three times during a public soccer game in Alabama.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer against 20-year-old Javier Lopez Tinoco, who is charged with attempted murder following a brutal stabbing attack in Baldwin County, Alabama.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tinoco on July 19 after he allegedly stabbed a victim three times during a public soccer game in Summerdale, according to DHS.

After the attack, he allegedly fled the scene. The victim's current condition is unknown.

Police were able to track Tinoco down on July 29, and when he was arrested, authorities said he had four small bags of cocaine with him.

Following the arrest, ICE immediately filed an arrest detainer to prevent Tinoco’s release and ensure he remains in custody pending criminal and removal proceedings.

The stabbing incident was not Tinoco's first run in with the law.

He was arrested by police in 2024 for public intoxication, DHS confirmed.

"A man was nearly KILLED because this Honduran illegal alien decided to go on a stabbing spree. These are the type of criminal illegal aliens ICE is working to get off our streets and out of our country," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"ICE lodged a detainer to ensure this criminal will never be loose in American neighborhoods again," McLaughlin added. "President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem will continue to put the safety of Americans FIRST."

Victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants can receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.