Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Homeland Security

Illegal immigrant facing attempted murder charges for stabbing victim multiple times at soccer game

DHS confirms ICE detainer filed against suspect who fled scene after attacking victim at Alabama soccer game

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Senate hearing blames Biden for violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the US Video

Senate hearing blames Biden for violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the US

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the senate hearing surrounding former president Joe Biden’s open-border policy on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX - An illegal immigrant from Honduras with a criminal history was recently arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a person three times during a public soccer game in Alabama.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer against 20-year-old Javier Lopez Tinoco, who is charged with attempted murder following a brutal stabbing attack in Baldwin County, Alabama.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tinoco on July 19 after he allegedly stabbed a victim three times during a public soccer game in Summerdale, according to DHS.

Javier Lopez Tinoco, 20, of Honduras, is charged with stabbing a person at an Alabama soccer game.

Javier Lopez Tinoco, 20, of Honduras, is charged with stabbing a person at an Alabama soccer game. (DHS)

KENTUCKY TEEN DIES PROTECTING MOTHER FROM ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT'S VIOLENT ALLEGED ASSAULT IN FAMILY APARTMENT

After the attack, he allegedly fled the scene. The victim's current condition is unknown.

Police were able to track Tinoco down on July 29, and when he was arrested, authorities said he had four small bags of cocaine with him.

Following the arrest, ICE immediately filed an arrest detainer to prevent Tinoco’s release and ensure he remains in custody pending criminal and removal proceedings.

DHS seal

ICE placed a detainer on Javier Lopez Tinoco after his arrest. (Getty Images)

DHS: TWO WISCONSIN TEENS WOULD 'STILL BE ALIVE' IF NOT FOR SANCTUARY POLICIES PROTECTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

The stabbing incident was not Tinoco's first run in with the law.

He was arrested by police in 2024 for public intoxication, DHS confirmed.

"A man was nearly KILLED because this Honduran illegal alien decided to go on a stabbing spree. These are the type of criminal illegal aliens ICE is working to get off our streets and out of our country," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. 

DHS seal next to letters ICE

DHS said Tinoco had a previous arrest in 2024. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ICE PLACES DETAINER ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING TEEN: 'EVIL CRIMES'

"ICE lodged a detainer to ensure this criminal will never be loose in American neighborhoods again," McLaughlin added. "President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem will continue to put the safety of Americans FIRST."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants can receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.  

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.