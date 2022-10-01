Hurricane Ian response: I-75 in Florida closes, cutting off key supply route

Florida's Interstate 75 remains largely impassable on Saturday afternoon following a closure due to flooding.

The Florida Department of Transportation said in a release late Friday that I-75 was no longer safely passable for motorists due to the rising waters of the Myakka River.

"Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd)," it explained.

Those traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida were instructed to seek an alternative route or follow a list of detours.

LIVE UPDATES: DEATH TOLL RISES FROM POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE IAN; STORM CRAWLS ACROSS CAROLINAS, VIRGINIA

Motorists were advised to avoid I-75 between mile markers 179 and 193.

On Saturday, FDOT said that the interstate was only closed southbound at Exit 193 and northbound at Exit 179.

The department said it and the Florida Highway Patrol would continue to monitor the river and bridge.

FDOT is also in contact with WAZE, Google and Apple Maps.

HURRICANE IAN IN FLORIDA SPURS FRANTIC MESSAGES ABOUT MISSING LOVED ONES AND WRECKED HOMES

Floridians were instructed to visit www.FL511.com or download the app for up-to-date information

Major delays were expected in the area and motorists were advised to plan accordingly.

"The detours are expected to be in place until the water recedes. Please drive with caution through the area as other flooding is being experienced in the area," FDOT wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Images showed cars in gridlock earlier this morning – some of which were bringing emergency supplies.

Fox Weather's Max Gorden said that the closure had thrown a "big wrench" into those operations, with the Cajun Navy worrying it did not have enough supplies to give to those in need following Hurricane Ian.