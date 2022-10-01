Death toll rises from Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian; storm crawls across Carolinas, Virginia
A weakened Ian continues traveling north through the Carolinas, where it is expected to dissipate over Virginia late Saturday. Fox News is updating with the latest news surrounding the storm, its impact, travel and emergency updates.
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian and its subsequent weather effects rose to at least 27 late Friday night as Florida authorities have been able to confirm additional drownings and other fatalities.
Just hours earlier, the death toll was recorded as 17, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said later that evening that other deaths have been confirmed.
One of the deaths was a 22-year-old woman who was fatally ejected from an ATV because of a road washout and a 68-year-old woman who drowned after she was swept into the ocean by a wave.
Authorities expect the death toll to rise further as emergency officials are able to assess damages properties.
Hundreds of rescues have already taken place across the state.
Ian, officially a post-tropical cyclone with 60 mph sustained wind speeds, is estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
A steeple blew off a church in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Friday as Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, battered the Hampton Roads area with 45-55 mph winds Friday.
The steeple of Galilee Episcopal Church, located on 41st Street and Pacific Avenue, is currently wedged between facility and the neighboring Holly Hill Apartment complex, WAVY reported.
Some scattered power outages and other minor damage has been reported across the area.
High wind warnings remain in effect for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake through Saturday morning.
Post-tropical Cyclone Ian continues to weaken as it crosses the Carolinas and weather models predict it will continue traveling north before it wholly dissipates over Virginia late Saturday.
After regaining strength over the Atlantic, Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday as a Category 1. The storm's 60 mph winds and major flooding continues to impact local communities and about 2 million people across Florida, the Carolinas, and Virginia are without power.
As of 11 p.m. Friday, just under 1.4 million energy consumers in Florida are without power — a sizeable decline from the 2.7 million people that were without power earlier this week.
About 400,000 people in North Carolina, about 80,000 people in South Carolina and 100,000 people in Virginia are without power.
Extreme flash flood warnings are in place for several North Carolina cities including Lexington, Asheboro, Sanford, Raleigh, and parts of Dunn.
High surf advisories or coastal flood warnings are still in place along the East Coast, from Conway, South Carolina to Long Branch, New Jersey.
