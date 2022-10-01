Death toll rises from Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian; storm crawls across Carolinas, Virginia

The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian and its subsequent weather effects rose to at least 27 late Friday night as Florida authorities have been able to confirm additional drownings and other fatalities.

Just hours earlier, the death toll was recorded as 17, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said later that evening that other deaths have been confirmed.

One of the deaths was a 22-year-old woman who was fatally ejected from an ATV because of a road washout and a 68-year-old woman who drowned after she was swept into the ocean by a wave.

Authorities expect the death toll to rise further as emergency officials are able to assess damages properties.

Hundreds of rescues have already taken place across the state.

Ian, officially a post-tropical cyclone with 60 mph sustained wind speeds, is estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.

