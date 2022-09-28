Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes
Published

As Hurricane Ian hits Florida, Ernest Hemingway's granddaughter fears his Key West home could be destroyed

Novelist whose books include 'The Sun Also Rises' and 'A Farewell to Arms' died in 1961

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Hurricane Ian has already affected many Florida cities and Mariel Hemingway, granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, has been watching nervously as the storm makes its way to Key West, where one of her grandfather's houses turned museum stands. 

One of Hemingway's homes is located in Key West, where he lived from 1931 to 1939.

Hemingway received the home, which is located at 907 Whitehead Street, as a wedding gift from the uncle of Pauline, his second wife.

    Ernest Hemingway's Key West home is located at 907 Whitehead Street. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

    Some of Ernest Hemingway's famous six-toed cats can be spotted roaming around the Florida home. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

    Ernest Hemingway lived in the Key West house from 1931 to 1939 with his second wife Pauline. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    After Ernest Hemingway's death, the house was turned into a museum and brings in many visitors. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

    Ernest Hemingway's granddaughter Mariel fears that the house could be affected by Hurricane Ian. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

FLORIDA ATTORNEY TAKES TOP PRIZE IN 2022 ERNEST HEMINGWAY LOOK-ALIKE CONTEST

"If any of his houses were destroyed, the pain and sorrow would be palpable," Mariel told DailyMail.com. 

"It would be upsetting if any of his houses were affected," she continued. 

The house is also home to Hemingway's famous six-toed cats, which were removed from the home and taken to shelter ahead of the hurricane. 

ERNEST HEMINGWAY STORY FROM 1956 SET TO BE PUBLISHED FOR FIRST TIME

Novelist Ernest Hemingway wrote many books, including "The Sun Also Rises," "A Farewell to Arms" and "The Old Man and the Sea."

Novelist Ernest Hemingway wrote many books, including "The Sun Also Rises," "A Farewell to Arms" and "The Old Man and the Sea." (Earl Theisen/Getty Images)

Hemingway wrote some of his most famous work while he was living in the Key West house, including "A Farewell to Arms" and "Death in the Afternoon." He also had homes in Ketchum, Idaho, and Cuba.

In addition to being a place where Hemingway worked and spent several years of his life, the Key West home was used as a shooting location in the 1989 James Bond movie "License to Kill." 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Guests can tour the famous writer's house in Key West.

Guests can tour the famous writer's house in Key West. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

He moved out of the home after he and Pauline got a divorce. It was later turned into a museum that attracts many visitors. 

