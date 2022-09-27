Hurricane Ian tracker, warnings and advisories
Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 hurricane. Fox News is updating with the latest news surrounding the storm, its impact, travel and emergency updates.
Manatee County emergency officials expanded the mandatory evacuation order to include Level A and Level B zones.
Residents living in Level C are encouraged to find shelter inland.
“This is worst-case scenario,” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a release. “Those along the coast and prone to flooding need to take this seriously and evacuate.”
As of noon Tuesday, an additional two storm shelters will open in the Florida county.
Buffalo Creek Middle School will open as a pet friendly shelter, along with Haile Middle School.
In addition, signs along Cortez Blvd. and Manatee Ave. will begin instructing motorists that there is “no Westbound access” to the gulf islands beginning at 4 p.m. EDT..
Utilities crews will be shutting off the potable water service to the barrier islands by sunset on Tuesday to help maintain the integrity of the infrastructure during Hurricane Ian’s passage.
A news briefing is set for 2 p.m. EDT at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center.
Manatee and Citrus Counties join the list of those with mandatory evacuation orders.
Key West, Fla., Mayor Teri Johnston told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that residents there are starting to see impacts from Hurricane Ian.
On Monday evening, residents there were under a tornado watch until early Tuesday.
"We're starting to see the winds pick up. We've had rain squalls. And, certainly, we've been preparing for this for the last two days in Key West," she explained.
City Hall there is closed and emergency services will operating as long as they can.
"Very few" people have evacuated ahead of the storm.
"So, we are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best," Johnston added, noting that they were prepared for flooding and high winds.
Florida is already getting heavy rain from Ian, which is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.
"You still have time today to execute what you need to do," Gov. Ron DeSantis advised Floridians in a Tuesday morning news briefing.
He warned that Hurricane Ian would bring interruptions in power, fuel and possibly communications.
DeSantis said there have been about 500 requests for assistance from Florida counties and that a state of emergency was in place for all 67 counties.
The governor added that 300 ambulance supporting special needs evacuations had been deployed and that hundreds of generators and pumps were staged – as well as food and water –primarily in the Tampa Bay region.
FDEM Dir. Kevin Guthrie, speaking next, said that landfall was predicted to be in Venice, Fla., in 35 hours, with maximum winds of 125 mils per hour.
He noted that power impacts could last for as many as seven days and that Tampa would "not be out of the woods yet" as the track shifts due to a storm surge event in the region.
Guthrie told Floridians to make sure they have enough supplies and that those who are evacuating should not go north, instructing to evacuate across the state instead.
"Here’s what it looked like at 1:45am outside the @cayCompass building in George Town," Reshma Ragoonath tweeted early Monday.
The storm is forcing Florida officials to take action, as it moves toward the Keys.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that there was a state of emergency for all 67 counties.
School districts in 24 Florida counties have announced school closures and more are expected.
A video posted to social media shows the effects of Hurricane Ian.
Palm trees blow amidst strong winds and heavy rainfall.
The Category 3 storm was battering western Cuba mid-Tuesday morning, with strengthening expected as the storm moves over warm Gulf of Mexico waters.
As Hurricane Ian nears and Florida residents take precaution, knowing how to prepare and respond increases a person's chance of survival, according to the National Weather Service.
Before the start of hurricane season, the NWS recommends building a basic emergency supply kit and periodically making sure emergency equipment works correctly, including flashlights, generators and storm shutters.
The weather service refers residents of hurricane zones to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s "Basic Disaster Supplies" list on ready.gov, which has a breakdown of basic and additional supplies approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Basic emergency items include non-perishable food and water (gallon per person) that can last for several days, backup batteries and chargers for cellphones, extra packs of batteries for other emergency items, a battery-operated or hand crank radio, flashlights and a first aid kit.
Other basic disaster supplies that ready.gov names include a whistle to signal for help, dust masks to filter contaminated air, plastic sheeting and duct tape for sheltering in place, sanitation materials (moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties), a wrench or pliers for turning off utilities, a manual can opener and local maps.
Additional emergency supply include prescribed medications and eyewear, infant or pet care supplies and copies of important family documents (IDs, bank accounts, insurance policies, etc.). People should keep these documents in a portable waterproof container, according to ready.gov.
More items include cash, emergency reference materials like first aid books and evacuation information, sleeping bags or warm blankets for each family member, extra clothes, fire extinguishers, matches (stored in a waterproof container), feminine and personal hygiene supplies, hand sanitizers, mess kits, disposable dinnerware, paper, pencil and non-electric entertainment activities.
The NWS and ready.gov both advise residents living in hurricane zones to research their area’s risk level and their nearest evacuation zone.
With this information in hand, residents who are at risk are urged to put together an emergency plan and review the plan with family members before disaster strikes.
Both agencies state that preparing "go bags" or packing a car trunk with basic emergency supplies should be a part of each family’s emergency planning, and it must be done before a hurricane arrives.
Residents in hurricane zones should consider having materials to fortify their homes, such as wood planks for boarding windows, according to the NWS’s What to Do Before the Tropical Storm or Hurricane.
Homeowners should also keep trees trimmed, declutter gutters, bring loose outdoor furniture indoors, secure all doors and move cars into garages or another secure location, according to the NWS and ready.gov.
Storm forecasts and updates should be monitored before, during and after a hurricane passes.
The NWS said information can be found through local TV news stations, mobile phones, radio broadcasts, social media and weather.gov.
If evacuations are ordered by local officials, the NWS and ready.gov strongly encourage residents to follow instructions and leave immediately. Returns can be made if officials deem areas to be inhabitable post-hurricane.
Residents who aren't ordered to evacuate can take refuge in small interior rooms, closets or hallways for safety, according to the NWS.
"Stay away from windows, skylights and glass doors," the NWS warns. "If the eye of the storm passes over your area, there will be a short period of calm, but at the other side of the eye, the wind speed rapidly increases to hurricane force winds coming from the opposite direction."
Ready.gov recommends avoiding floodwaters outside and moving to higher levels if floodwaters enter a building or house.
Homeowners shouldn't hide in closed attics because they can become trapped by rising floodwater, according to the disaster preparedness website.
Cleaning up after a hurricane might require wearing protective clothing, including face coverings or masks if mold is present and being extra cautious around electrical equipment that may have gotten wet during the storm, ready.gov warns.
The NWS says residents should also be wary of weakened roads, bridges, sidewalks and walls, structural damage from floods or fires, loose power lines, gas leaks and carbon monoxide poisoning from generators or another source.
Fox News' Courtney Moore contributed to this report.
A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people.
Officials set up 55 shelters and rushed in emergency personnel.
After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen further over warm Gulf of Mexico waters.
The major Category 3 storm could hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
As many as 300,000 people may be evacuated from low-lying areas in Hillsborough County alone, county administrator Bonnie Wise said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has suspended tolls around the Tampa Bay area and mobilized 5,000 Florida state national guard troops, with another 2,000 on standby in neighboring states.
President Biden also declared an emergency due to the hurricane.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Significant wind and storm surge impacts are occurring over western Cuba as Category 3 Hurricane Ian moves over the region.
The National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday that life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, flash flooding and mudslides are expected in western Cuba.
Damaging wind is also forecast where the core of the storm moves across the area.
On Florida's west coast, there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge and a warning has been issued.
The highest risk is for residents from Fort Myers to Tampa Bay.
In addition, heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and South Florida on Tuesday and hurricane-force winds are expected in west-central Florida beginning late Wednesday morning.
