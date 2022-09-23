Hurricane Fiona passes by Bermuda, bringing strong winds and heavy rain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hurricane Fiona is passing near Bermuda on Friday, bringing bands of heavy rain and hurricane-force winds.

Despite being far from the U.S. shore, choppy seas and high rip current risks stretch from Florida to New England.

Waves in the Outer Banks of North Carolina could reach 10 feet.

Fiona will approach and eventually make landfall in Canada near Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the next tropical system to monitor is developing in the Caribbean.

The newly formed tropical depression is located north of South America.

It is forecast to move into warmer waters over the weekend, where it will likely become a tropical storm or a hurricane.

While the forecast path is still uncertain, current data suggests the storm will approach south Florida early next week.