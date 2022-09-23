Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Hurricane Fiona passes by Bermuda, bringing strong winds and heavy rain

Hurricane Fiona is impacting the East Coast

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hurricane Fiona is passing near Bermuda on Friday, bringing bands of heavy rain and hurricane-force winds. 

GET READY FOR THE AUTUMN EQUINOX: HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM A SOLSTICE?

Despite being far from the U.S. shore, choppy seas and high rip current risks stretch from Florida to New England. 

Waves in the Outer Banks of North Carolina could reach 10 feet. 

Hurricane Fiona's forecast track

Hurricane Fiona's forecast track (Credit: Fox News)

Fiona will approach and eventually make landfall in Canada near Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Saturday and Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the next tropical system to monitor is developing in the Caribbean. 

The rip current threat on the East Coast

The rip current threat on the East Coast (Credit: Fox News)

The newly formed tropical depression is located north of South America. 

It is forecast to move into warmer waters over the weekend, where it will likely become a tropical storm or a hurricane

Forecast track uncertainty

Forecast track uncertainty (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the forecast path is still uncertain, current data suggests the storm will approach south Florida early next week. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.