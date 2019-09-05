A blind man in the Bahamas braved the wrath of Hurricane Dorian with his disabled son on his shoulders after the roof of his home had been blown clean off, according to The New York Times.

Brent Lowe told the paper he had no choice but to escape, as his house was being torn to pieces and his neighborhood was being flooded by storm surge. However, Lowe cannot see, while his 24-year-old son has cerebral palsy and cannot walk.

Lowe threw his adult son on his shoulders and stepped off his porch into the surging floodwaters. "It was scary, so scary," Lowe told the Times.

Hanging on to helpful neighbors, Lowe said he felt his way through the storm in search of an intact house. After an agonizing five minutes, Lowe reached safety at a neighbor's home. Eventually, crews evacuated him to a hospital.

Lowe and his son were safe, but left homeless by the storm, the newspaper reported. Despite the devastation, Lowe said he would return to the Abaco Islands home where he lived: "I have to go. That’s where my family is. My kids are there, my brothers, my sisters, they’re all there."

The Category 5 hurricane obliterated houses on Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands, home to some 70,000 people, with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

The official death toll in the Bahamas stood at 20 and was certain to climb.

