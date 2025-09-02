Beloved professor vanishes during Labor Day walk as police intensify search efforts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are searching for a beloved college professor who vanished during a morning walk on Labor Day.

Northwestern University Professor Nina Kraus, 72, was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 1, after she was last seen leaving her residence on the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue in Evanston around 9 a.m., according to the Evanston Police Department.

Kraus, a communications professor and nationally recognized researcher in auditory neuroscience, was wearing a windbreaker, long pants, and carrying a dark-colored backpack when she left home. She is described as being approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with long silver hair.

"The University is hopeful that with the community’s help, we can find Professor Kraus and assure her safety," the school said in a statement shared by Northwestern Now.

COLLEGE STUDENT’S UNSOLVED MURDER SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON SERIAL KILLER AS NEW THEORIES EMERGE

Evanston police deployed a drone to search the nearby lakefront Tuesday morning, where investigators believe Kraus may have walked, though the search so far has yielded no results.

A spokesperson for the Evanston Police Department told Fox News Digital that foul play is not suspected at this time.

WISCONSIN STUDENT ELIOTTE HEINZ’S MISSISSIPPI RIVER DEATH REIGNITES SAFETY CONCERNS IN COLLEGE TOWN

The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. has also shared a missing adult alert for Kraus to help broaden awareness of the case.

Krau's disappearance has drawn an outpouring of concern from the Northwestern community and beyond.

WISCONSIN STUDENT ELIOTTE HEINZ’S AUTOPSY SHOWS NO FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED IN DEATH: POLICE

"Sending prayers for someone i know and admire," one person commented.

Another former student shared, "She’s a brilliant professor and researcher at Northwestern. I took her class when I was a student there. This is heartbreaking."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Kraus’s whereabouts to contact the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5000. Northwestern officials said they will also provide updates as the search continues.

Stepheny Price covers crime including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Story tips: stepheny.price@fox.com.