Beloved professor vanishes during Labor Day walk as police intensify search efforts

Professor Nina Kraus, 72, was last seen leaving her Evanston home for a morning walk on Labor Day.

Stepheny Price
Authorities are searching for a beloved college professor who vanished during a morning walk on Labor Day.

Northwestern University Professor Nina Kraus, 72, was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 1, after she was last seen leaving her residence on the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue in Evanston around 9 a.m., according to the Evanston Police Department.

Kraus, a communications professor and nationally recognized researcher in auditory neuroscience, was wearing a windbreaker, long pants, and carrying a dark-colored backpack when she left home. She is described as being approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with long silver hair.

"The University is hopeful that with the community’s help, we can find Professor Kraus and assure her safety," the school said in a statement shared by Northwestern Now.

Evanston authorities deployed a drone to search the lakefront area where communications professor Nina Kraus may have walked before her disappearance. (Northwestern University/iStock)

Evanston police deployed a drone to search the nearby lakefront Tuesday morning, where investigators believe Kraus may have walked, though the search so far has yielded no results. 

A spokesperson for the Evanston Police Department told Fox News Digital that foul play is not suspected at this time. 

Police are searching for a missing Northwestern professor, Nina Kraus, who they say vanished during Labor Day while on a walk.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. has also shared a missing adult alert for Kraus to help broaden awareness of the case.

Krau's disappearance has drawn an outpouring of concern from the Northwestern community and beyond.

Northwestern University

Northwestern University campus in Evanston.  (Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Sending prayers for someone i know and admire," one person commented.

Another former student shared, "She’s a brilliant professor and researcher at Northwestern. I took her class when I was a student there. This is heartbreaking."

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Kraus’s whereabouts to contact the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5000. Northwestern officials said they will also provide updates as the search continues.

