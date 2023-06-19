Expand / Collapse search
Human skull reportedly found at Iowa park

Skull found Friday at Yellow Banks Park outside Des Moines

Associated Press
An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park near Des Moines, Iowa.

Campers told Polk County Sheriff's deputies that they found the skull Friday on a sandbar near a boat ramp at Yellow Banks Park, The Des Moines Register reported.

Iowa Fox News graphic

Campers at Iowa's Yellow Banks Park near Des Moines claim to have found an object resembling a human skull near a boat ramp.

Deputies did not find any other possible human remains after searching the area.

Detectives and the medical examiner’s office are trying to get more information about the skull, the newspaper reported.

Yellow Banks Park is about 10 miles southeast of Des Moines. The park is more than 500 acres and includes a Native American burial mound and hiking trails.